How many Pokémon are there in total? Answered

It can be challenging to keep track of the total amount of Pokémon. When the series first arrived in Pokémon Red and Blue during the mid-90s, there were 151 Pokémon available for you to add to your PokéDex. The total number has only climbed with more regions with additional games. In this guide, we will cover how many Pokémon there are in total in the series.

Related: The best Pokémon Nintendo Switch games, ranked

Total amount of Pokémon

We can confirm that 905 Pokémon are available for you to catch throughout the series. The latest iteration, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, introduced several unique evolutions to the Arecus region, namely Kleavor, Ursaluna, Basculegion, Sneasler, Overqwil, Wyrdeer, and Enamorus. Before these seven had come out, the latest Pokémon were from the Galar region in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This complete number will not remain, though. The upcoming game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce multiple Pokémon to the franchise as the ninth generation of Pokémon, and we can expect to see them in future games, such as mainline Pokémon games or Pokémon Go, the mobile game, which keeps up relatively well alongside these releases.

Screenshot via The Pokémon Company’s YouTube channel

We’ve already seen a handful of the upcoming releases, such as the three starting Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. You can pick one from these three Pokémon when the game releases. Your rival will be using Pawmi, Lechonk, and Smoliv, which are also new to the Pokémon franchise. Only the first six have been revealed to appear in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, along with the two upcoming legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon.

We can expect even more Pokémon to come out leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The ninth generation of Pokémon are the next in the series and will not be the last.