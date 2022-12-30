How many Barbie games are there in total?

The world of Barbie games is vast, pink, and bubbly. From the hit toy franchise, Barbie has grown into a property that spans not only toys, but also animated shows, books, and even games. There have been many Barbie games released over the years, with titles appearing on nearly every gaming platform. It makes you wonder how many Barbie games are out there, and for that reason, we did the research and compiled a list and number of all Barbie games.

How many Barbie games are there?

There are 74 Barbie games to be found across all platforms, including expansions for some of them. That’s a lot of Barbie adventuring for any fan of the plastic toy doll, with genres ranging from homemaking, adventure, mystery, dress-up, and more. This is the list of all Barbie games:

  1. Barbie & Her Sisters: Puppy Rescue
  2. Barbie (1984 Video Game)
  3. Barbie (1991 Video Game)
  4. Barbie and Her Magical House 
  5. Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus
  6. Barbie as Princess Bride 
  7. Barbie as Rapunzel: A Creative Adventure
  8. Barbie as Sleeping Beauty 
  9. Barbie as The Island Princess
  10. Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper
  11. Barbie Beauty Styler 
  12. Barbie Cool Looks Fashion Designer 
  13. Barbie Dreamhouse Party
  14. Barbie Fashion Designer 
  15. Barbie Fashion Show 
  16. Barbie Fashion Show: An Eye for Style
  17. Barbie Groom and Glam Pups
  18. Barbie Horse Adventures
  19. Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race
  20. Barbie Horse Adventures: Mystery Ride 
  21. Barbie Horse Adventures: Riding Camp
  22. Barbie Horse Adventures: Wild Horse Rescue
  23. Barbie iDesign Ultimate Stylist 
  24. Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses
  25. Barbie Jewelry Designer 
  26. Barbie Magic Genie Adventure
  27. Barbie Magic Genie Bottle
  28. Barbie Nail Designer 
  29. Barbie of Swan Lake: The Enchanted Forest 
  30. Barbie PC Fashion Design & Color
  31. Barbie Pet Rescue
  32. Barbie Print ‘n Play 
  33. Barbie Print ‘n Play: Calendars & Banners 
  34. Barbie Print ‘n Play: Cards & Invitations 
  35. Barbie Print ‘n Play: Stationery & Stickers 
  36. Barbie Storymaker 
  37. Barbie Vacation Adventure
  38. Barbie: Beach Vacation 
  39. Barbie: Beauty Boutique 
  40. Barbie: Cool Stuff for Computers
  41. Barbie: Explorer
  42. Barbie: Game Girl
  43. Barbie: Gotta Have Games
  44. Barbie: Groovy Games
  45. Barbie: Jet, Set & Style!
  46. Barbie: Mermaid Adventure 
  47. Barbie: Race & Ride
  48. Barbie: Screen Styler 
  49. Barbie: Sparkling Ice Show 
  50. Barbie: Super Model
  51. Barbie: Super Sports
  52. Barbie: Sticker Designer
  53. Barbie: Team Gymnastics 
  54. Barbie: Totally Tattoos
  55. Detective Barbie 
  56. Detective Barbie: The Mystery Cruise
  57. Detective Barbie 2: The Vacation Mystery 
  58. Digital Arts & Crafts Studio: Barbie Fairytopia
  59. Digital Makeover 
  60. Fashion Pack Games
  61. Generation Girl Gotta Groove 
  62. Just Dance Unlimited
  63. Kelly Club 
  64. Kelly Club Pet Parade 
  65. Kelly Club: Clubhouse Fun
  66. Magic Hair Styler 
  67. Magical Fairy Tales: Barbie as Rapunzel 
  68. Ocean Discovery
  69. Party Print ‘n Play 
  70. Riding Club 
  71. Secret Agent Barbie
  72. Secret Agent Barbie: Royal Jewels Mission
  73. Talk With Me Barbie Doll
  74. The Barbie Diaries: High School Mystery

