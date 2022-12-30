How many Barbie games are there in total?
Cue the Barbie song.
The world of Barbie games is vast, pink, and bubbly. From the hit toy franchise, Barbie has grown into a property that spans not only toys, but also animated shows, books, and even games. There have been many Barbie games released over the years, with titles appearing on nearly every gaming platform. It makes you wonder how many Barbie games are out there, and for that reason, we did the research and compiled a list and number of all Barbie games.
How many Barbie games are there?
There are 74 Barbie games to be found across all platforms, including expansions for some of them. That’s a lot of Barbie adventuring for any fan of the plastic toy doll, with genres ranging from homemaking, adventure, mystery, dress-up, and more. This is the list of all Barbie games:
- Barbie & Her Sisters: Puppy Rescue
- Barbie (1984 Video Game)
- Barbie (1991 Video Game)
- Barbie and Her Magical House
- Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus
- Barbie as Princess Bride
- Barbie as Rapunzel: A Creative Adventure
- Barbie as Sleeping Beauty
- Barbie as The Island Princess
- Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper
- Barbie Beauty Styler
- Barbie Cool Looks Fashion Designer
- Barbie Dreamhouse Party
- Barbie Fashion Designer
- Barbie Fashion Show
- Barbie Fashion Show: An Eye for Style
- Barbie Groom and Glam Pups
- Barbie Horse Adventures
- Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race
- Barbie Horse Adventures: Mystery Ride
- Barbie Horse Adventures: Riding Camp
- Barbie Horse Adventures: Wild Horse Rescue
- Barbie iDesign Ultimate Stylist
- Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses
- Barbie Jewelry Designer
- Barbie Magic Genie Adventure
- Barbie Magic Genie Bottle
- Barbie Nail Designer
- Barbie of Swan Lake: The Enchanted Forest
- Barbie PC Fashion Design & Color
- Barbie Pet Rescue
- Barbie Print ‘n Play
- Barbie Print ‘n Play: Calendars & Banners
- Barbie Print ‘n Play: Cards & Invitations
- Barbie Print ‘n Play: Stationery & Stickers
- Barbie Storymaker
- Barbie Vacation Adventure
- Barbie: Beach Vacation
- Barbie: Beauty Boutique
- Barbie: Cool Stuff for Computers
- Barbie: Explorer
- Barbie: Game Girl
- Barbie: Gotta Have Games
- Barbie: Groovy Games
- Barbie: Jet, Set & Style!
- Barbie: Mermaid Adventure
- Barbie: Race & Ride
- Barbie: Screen Styler
- Barbie: Sparkling Ice Show
- Barbie: Super Model
- Barbie: Super Sports
- Barbie: Sticker Designer
- Barbie: Team Gymnastics
- Barbie: Totally Tattoos
- Detective Barbie
- Detective Barbie: The Mystery Cruise
- Detective Barbie 2: The Vacation Mystery
- Digital Arts & Crafts Studio: Barbie Fairytopia
- Digital Makeover
- Fashion Pack Games
- Generation Girl Gotta Groove
- Just Dance Unlimited
- Kelly Club
- Kelly Club Pet Parade
- Kelly Club: Clubhouse Fun
- Magic Hair Styler
- Magical Fairy Tales: Barbie as Rapunzel
- Ocean Discovery
- Party Print ‘n Play
- Riding Club
- Secret Agent Barbie
- Secret Agent Barbie: Royal Jewels Mission
- Talk With Me Barbie Doll
- The Barbie Diaries: High School Mystery