How many Barbie games are there in total?

The world of Barbie games is vast, pink, and bubbly. From the hit toy franchise, Barbie has grown into a property that spans not only toys, but also animated shows, books, and even games. There have been many Barbie games released over the years, with titles appearing on nearly every gaming platform. It makes you wonder how many Barbie games are out there, and for that reason, we did the research and compiled a list and number of all Barbie games.

Related: The 5 best Barbie games of all time

How many Barbie games are there?

There are 74 Barbie games to be found across all platforms, including expansions for some of them. That’s a lot of Barbie adventuring for any fan of the plastic toy doll, with genres ranging from homemaking, adventure, mystery, dress-up, and more. This is the list of all Barbie games: