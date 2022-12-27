The 5 best Barbie games of all time

Barbie is a popular toy brand that has inspired a number of video games over the years. She’s already done just about everything in doll form, and the same is true for her games, leading to dozens of titles featuring her character of various quality. Here are the top 5 Barbie video games of all time:

1. Barbie Horse Adventures: Wild Horse Rescue

Screenshot via Nostalgia Realm YouTube

This adventure game was released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2. The game involves helping Barbie and her friends rescue wild horses from a group of poachers. Players can ride horses through a wide range of environments and complete challenges to progress through the game. This is a great option for gamers of all ages and skill levels.

2. Barbie as the Island Princess

Screenshot via Nostalgia Realm YouTube

The second adventure game on our list came out in 2007 for the Nintendo Wii. The game follows the story of Barbie as the island princess, who must rescue her animal friends and find her way home. Players can explore the titular island, solve puzzles, and complete mini-games to progress through the story.

3. Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses

Screenshot via Nostalgia Realm YouTube

Continuing on with the adventure game trend, this title ties in with the film of the same name. The game follows the story of Barbie as the princess Genevieve, who must learn the secrets of the 12 dancing princesses and save the kingdom. She will accomplish this by dancing through 16 levels using special skills and gifts from each of her 11 sisters to save the poisoned king.

4. Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Screenshot via Nostalgia Realm YouTube

This puzzle-focused adventure game features Barbie the princess Anneliese and the pauper Erika, who must swap places and save the kingdom. The game features five activities, tons of collectables, and a full castle to decorate as you see fit.

5. Barbie Dreamhouse Party

Screenshot via Nostalgia Realm YouTube

Released in 2013, this is the most recent Barbie game on our list and best choice for a multiplayer experience. The game involves completing mini-games and activities — similar to a Mario Party game — to help Barbie and her friends throw a dream party. Players can decorate the dreamhouse, bake treats, and participate in a variety of fun activities ranging from cooking to gardening to earn rewards and unlock new content.