How many bookshelves do you need for level 30 enchantments in Minecraft 1.19

As you finally manage to get your hands on the necessary obsidian and diamonds to make an enchantment table in Minecraft 1.19, you might realize that the level of enchantments you can get is incredibly low. This is because you need to set up bookshelves around the enchantment table to increase the maximum level of enchantments you can get. So, how many bookshelves do you need to get level 30 enchantments in Minecraft 1.19? Here is the answer.

How many bookshelves to get level 30 enchantments in Minecraft 1.19

To get level 30 enchantments in Minecraft 1.19, you will need to set up 15 bookshelves around the enchantment table. Unfortunately, this might not sound good if you spent a lot of time getting the resources for the enchantment table.

To make 15 bookshelves, you will need 45 books and 90 wooden planks. Making 45 books means that you will have to get 135 pieces of paper and 45 pieces of leather. The only source of paper in Minecraft 1.19 is sugarcane. You will have to get your hands on exactly 405 sugarcanes to make the necessary papers for the bookshelves.

To get level 30 enchantments, you will also have to place the bookshelves around the enchantment table in the right way.

Best enchantment table and bookshelves set up (placement) in Minecraft 1.19

Now that you have the necessary bookshelves, here is how you should set them up around the enchantment table:

The bookshelves need to be two tiles away from the enchantment table (diagonally doesn’t count).

You can’t stack more than two bookshelves on top of each other to get the enchantment bonus effects.

So, you can just put six bookshelves of paired stacks behind the enchantment table and then set up three bookshelves on the left and right of the table. After that, you just need to decide where to put the last three bookshelves. You can either put all three on one side or in a relatively random way.

Whatever you do, 15 is a bad number if you want your enchantment table to look good. If you want to make it look good, you can make an extra bookshelf, but it won’t offer you any real advantages.