How many bosses are there in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a harsh world, filled with danger, and nothing is more dangerous than the multitude of boss fights that litter the open world. In fact, one of the reasons that things that make the game so remarkable is the sheer number of bosses that it has in store for players. From Software loves to build their games around challenging but manageable boss fights and Elden Ring is no different.

Just how many boss fights are there in Elden Ring? Well, if you include field bosses that roam freely or are part of a dungeon’s design, then there is a grand total of 80 bosses in the game.

That is a mighty amount of content to get through, but don’t worry; only a handful of these bosses are required to beat the game. Most of the field bosses you will encounter are there to help you get a little dodging practice in and to drop better, more powerful gear for you to equip. That doesn’t mean that they won’t mess your day up if you go after them without adequate preparation, though. Some of the mini-bosses or field bosses are as tough as the main bosses of the game.

