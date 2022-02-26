Every boss in Elden Ring
The bosses will never let you rest.
The bosses in Elden Ring will be the toughest challenges you’ll have to encounter to progress through the game, and there are multiple optional ones you can choose to tackle. Each is difficult and unique to battle against, but for those who don’t want to miss one, you might struggle making sure to find them all. In this guide, we list out all of the bosses you can find in Elden Ring.
All bosses in Elden Ring
These are all of the bosses. There are 80 for you to fight.
- Adan, Thief of Fire
- Alabaster Lord
- Alecto, Black Knight Ringleader
- Ancestor Spirit
- Ancestor Spirit
- Ancient Hero of Zamor
- Ancient Hero of Zamor
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Beast of Farum Azula
- Bell Bearing Hunter
- Black Blade Kindred
- Black Knife Assassin
- Bloodhound Knight Darriwil
- Bols, Carian Knight
- Borealis the Freezing Fog
- Cemetery Shade
- Cleanrot Knight
- Commander Niall
- Crucible Knight
- Cruicle Knight Ordovis
- Crystalians
- Death Rite Bird
- Decaying Ekzykes
- Demi-Human Chief
- Demi-Human Queen Maggie
- Demi-Human Queen Margot
- Divine Bridge Golem
- Dragonkin Soldier
- Dragonkin Soldier
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Elder Dragon Greyoll
- Elemer of the Briar
- Erdtree Avatar
- Erdtree Avatar
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Esgar, Priest of Blood
- Fell Twins
- Fire Giant
- Flying Dragon Agheel
- Flying Dragon Greyll
- Full-Grown Fallingsar Beast
- Glintstone Dragon Adula
- Glintstone Dragon Smarag
- God-Devouring Serpent
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Godksin Duo
- Godrick the Grafted
- Godskin Apostle
- Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble
- Grafted Scion
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Leonine Misbegotten
- Lion Guardian
- Mad pumpkin Head
- Magma Wyrm Makar
- Malliketh, the Black Blade
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Mimic Tear
- Morgott, the Omen King
- Night’s Cavlary
- Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest
- Omenkiller
- Perfumer Tricia
- Red Wolf of Radagon
- Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Royal Knight lorettea
- Royal Revenant
- Runebear
- Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Sir Gideon OFnir, the All-Knowing
- Soldier of Godrick
- Spirit-caller Snail
- Starscourge Radahn
- Stonedigger Troll
- Stonedigger Troll
- Tibia Mariner
- Tree Sentinel
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Valiant Gargoyle