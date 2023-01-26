How many chapters are there in Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi-Fi Rush is a very charming adventure that has you playing as wannabe rockstar Chai, who has gotten a not-iPod inserted into his chest while getting a robotic arm to replace his usual broken one. As you follow his journey, you will be beating up robots in various parts of the Vandelay Corporation, but how many of these sections are you going to fight your way through? Here is how many levels you can expect to see in Hi-Fi Rush.

How many levels are in Hi-Fi Rush?

As of this writing, we have not completed Hi-Fi Rush, and there is no level select option, at least yet. That being said, there is a clue in Peppermint’s safe house, which you first get to after completing the first level of the game, that may hint at how many total levels there are in the game. In the top right corner of the room, while you are taking a break from playing the main game, there is a board that will have graffiti you found throughout the levels pinned on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Given that the sections of this board are split up into nine pieces, we expect there to be nine total chapters, or tracks as the game calls them, that make up the game. Of course, there could always be additional ones that are not represented by this board, but as of this writing, this is the best clue we have for this topic.

As mentioned above, there is no level selection area, at least where we are yet in the game. We expect one to be made available upon completing the main story. At that point, we will update this article with a full list of chapter names and give a firm number on how many levels you can expect to see.