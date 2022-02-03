How many different endings are there in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

One of the biggest talking points of Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been the choices you make through the story and how they affect the world around you. With this in mind, you might be expecting a lot of various endings for the game after a couple dozen hours of gametime. So how many endings are there in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

If you are looking for an answer without any spoilers, don’t worry, we do not mention the games ending specifically ahead.

Unfortunately for anyone looking for a game with a bunch of endings that are shaped around the many choices you made in story, Dying Light 2 is not really like that. While there are various decisions that will decide what side characters live and die as you play through the game’s events, there are only two separate endings for it, and they are both very similar. Which one you get is decided on the final choice of the game which only largely determines how many people survive the game’s events.

The above essentially means that other choices in the game don’t really affect Aiden’s endings or his character at all. Instead, go into them and try and choose the best morality decisions you want for your character. You may end up saving or killing certain characters that you did not expect.