How many missions are there in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s campaign has finally launched, bringing an end to the Halo series’ Reclaimer saga. Unlike previous campaigns, which were composed of relatively linear levels with occasional opportunities for exploration found throughout, Halo Infinite’s missions mostly take place across a single setting: Zeta Halo. There are 16 main story missions in total, which are listed below:

Warship Gbraakon

Foundations

Outpost Tremonius

Recover

The Tower

Excavation Site

Conservatory

Spire

Pelican Down

The Sequence

Nexus

The Command Spire

Repository

The Road

House of Reckoning

Silent Auditorium

At the moment, there’s no way to replay story missions, but 343 has stated a mission replay feature is on the way. As such, certain collectibles can be easily missed and rendered unobtainable if not collected during particular missions. One example of this is the Boom skull, which is found in the game’s first level. As you are unable to revisit the first level’s location, you won’t be able to grab the skull after completing the level without starting a new game.

In addition to main story missions, Zeta Halo is home to various side-missions for you to complete. Between FOBs, High-Value Targets, and Banished Outposts, there are a total of 54 side-objectives, which are broken down as follows: