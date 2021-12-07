Can you replay story missions in Halo Infinite?

The Halo games’ campaigns are rife with memorable missions that can be a lot of fun to go back and revisit. In previous games, you could simply select which mission you’d like to replay and go through it again at your leisure. Based on this precedent set by the previous Halo games, one might expect Halo Infinite to offer a similar system to re-experience moments from its campaign. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Story missions are not replayable in Halo Infinite, as reported by Polygon. In a statement to the outlet, a Microsoft representative confirmed that upon finishing the campaign, you’re free to explore Zeta Halo to finish up any outstanding side activities, such as FOBs, targets, and audio logs. However, you won’t be able to replay the game’s missions without starting a new game. This could pose an issue when it comes to missable collectibles found in certain missions, so be sure to give each campaign mission a thorough once-over if you’re on the hunt for any collectibles.

Halo Infinite is notably launching without many of the series’ hallmark features, including Forge mode, Firefight, and a cooperative campaign, but 343 has said each of those features will eventually be added via future patches. It’s always possible that replayable missions could be added post-launch, but 343 has yet to confirm or deny that possibility.