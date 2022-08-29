How many people play Roblox?

Roblox is a massive game that has an endless amount of content for you to play. The game has been known as one of the biggest communities out there, with its platform allowing tons of people to hop into the many games whenever they want. While the service has been around for a long time, it has continued to grow to massive proportions being on multiple platforms. With all of that being said, exactly how many people actually play Roblox?

Related: The 10 best Roblox YouTubers

How big is Roblox? How many people play it?

As you might expect, there are a lot of people playing Roblox. According to the Roblox active player counter, there are over 200 million unique accounts that have played a Roblox game in August 2022. The most people that have been online at a single time during this time span is over 20 million people. Any time that you hop on, you can expect at least a million people also to be playing some kind on the market.

Some of these numbers might be surprising to some people because you don’t necessarily think of Roblox as one of the main stops in the video game market. You particularly would think of Fortnite, Call of Duty, or Minecraft, but not necessarily Roblox. What makes up such a large majority of this community is children, as you probably had guessed before. While you may think of Roblox as a mainly PC platform, the mobile crowd of kids using a tablet or their parent’s phone to play boosts these numbers up exponentially.

As you can see from the numbers above, Roblox is not going anywhere any time soon. The game still draws in millions of players every single day, and while it may not be the most notable video game experience out there, the amount of games you can hop into has made it an absolute juggernaut.