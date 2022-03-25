How many players can play multiplayer in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

While Kirby is the name you should know and is the star of the show, he is not against bringing a friend or two along for his adventures. Plenty of Kirby games give you the ability to play mostly cooperatively but sometimes even competitively with those around you. We already know Kirby and the Forgotten Land supports local multiplayer, but how many people can play?

Only one additional person can jump into the game in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This makes the maximum players top out at two, with that second player taking over the role of Bandana Waddle Dee, a common player two in the Kirby games.

Certain past games like Kirby Star Allies and Kirby Return to Dreamland allowed for four player cooperative play, but with Forgotten Land being the first main installment to go 3D, we are not that surprised to see the multiplayer pulled back a little bit. We would imagine there is potential for an expansion on this gameplay in future titles, but that is mere speculation.

To unlock multiplayer, the account you are playing on has to finish the first level of the game, which acts as a tutorial. Once you reach the end, just pause the game and select Play Co-op to bring in Bandana Waddle Dee to help with any levels or boss fights.