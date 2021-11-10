How many Pokémon are in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be hitting store shelves next week, and as with every new Pokémon entry, everyone’s wondering how many Pokémon will be present. Since the remakes are coming out over 15 years and four generations after the original releases of Diamond and Pearl, one might hope a few Pokémon from later generations will pop up in the Sinnoh region.

However, if the recent leaks circulating the internet are to be believed, that’s not the case. Those with leaked copies of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have confirmed that the Pokédex will consist of 493 Pokémon; the first one being Bulbasaur, and the last one being Arceus.

In short, you’ll be able to acquire every Pokémon present in the first four generations, but none beyond that. This number covers a little over half of the 901 existing Pokémon, and also matches the size of the National Pokédex previously featured in Diamond and Pearl’s 2006 releases. It should be noted that this number is based on pre-release copies of each game, and could be subject to change via updates prior to launch.

You’ll be able to catch each of the first three regions’ Legendary Pokémon through Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Ramanas Park — an area rife with Legendary Pokémon. However, you’ll have to beat the game first, as well as find certain hidden collectibles scattered throughout the Sinnoh region prior to taking any legendaries on.

It’s always possible that more Pokémon could come to the game post-release; Pokémon Sword and Shield’s two expansions added over 150 Pokémon after all. That said, no expansions have been announced, and since Pokémon Legends: Arceus seems poised to steal the Pokémon spotlight for a while, it’s hard to imagine a substantial expansion coming out anytime soon.