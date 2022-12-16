How many Warhammer books are there?

The Warhammer series has a massive following, not only in the tabletop scene, but with the written books with the names. Much like the series itself, the books are a meaty grind that you can read through, but it might be a good idea to know what you’re getting into before you sit down and decide to read through the entire series. Here’s what you need to know about how many Warhammer books there are in the series.

The Warhammer book series

There are multiple small novels and series in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. There are over 300 novels, audio dramas, novellas, and small entries throughout the series. For those who are keen to dive into the series, you will have plenty to chew on while picking and choosing which books you want to adventure through first. There are several to pick from.

Some of the better starting points to read in the series will be in the Gaunts Ghosts, Ultramarines, The Horus Heresy series, Eisenhorn three-part series, or the Commissar Cain. There are multiple series for you to try, but the wide variety might feel a little overwhelming initially, especially when attempting to learn the lore. The Horus Heresy is likely your best bet if you want to draw yourself into the lore of the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

It is also important to note there is a distinct difference between the fantasy Warhammer series and the more sci-fi Warhammer 40,000 universe. The 40,000 universe is in the galaxy and features a mixture of science fiction and magic. In contrast, the fantasy Warhammer series takes place with Elves, vampires, dwarves, and many more magical creatures. The universes are separate as well.