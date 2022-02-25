How to brake and accelerate in GRID Legends

In any racing games, arguably the two most important controls are the brake and accelerate controls. In order to gain more speed while racing, the acceleration button will be your best friend. And on the flip side, braking at the right time can not only help with avoiding a collision with walls to the side, but also major crashes with other vehicles on the road. So, what do you need to do in order to brake and accelerate in GRID Legends? Let’s go over the controls for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC users.

To accelerate in GRID Legends, press and hold either RT for the Xbox family of consoles, or R2 for PlayStations platforms. The brake control is the opposite of the accelerate setting. Hit either LT (for Xbox) or L2 (for PlayStation) to brake the vehicle in GRID Legends. These inputs also apply to any Xbox and PlayStation controllers that are used for PC platform users.

In GRID Legends, it will be vital to pick the correct spots when braking, and then accelerating again. Ideally, you’ll want to slowly brake either at a turn, or do a sharp break if a car in front goes out of control and jumps right into your lines.