Where to find Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

Mallowsweet Leaves are one of the many items you can obtain while playing Hogwarts Legacy. There’s a valuable resource you can use while playing, and you’re primarily going to use it when you attempt to complete a Merlin Trial. Without a Mallowsweet Leaf, none of these trials will activate for you. Here’s what you need to know about where you can find Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways for you to go about acquiring Mallowsweet. The fastest way is to visit The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade, where you can purchase the Mallowsweet Leaves directly from the store. This direct approach provides you with leaves to use immediately on any nearby Merlin Trials you want to complete.

Related: How Merlin Trials work in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second option is to purchase the Mallowsweet seeds from the same vendor, at The Magic Neep, and bring them back to the Room of Requirement. Alternatively, you can visit the Herbology classroom and plant those seeds inside a small pot. The Mallowsweet Leaves take 10 minutes to grow before you can pluck them off the plant. Regardless of your decision, we recommend purchasing the Mallowsweet Seeds from The Magic Neep vendor to make sure you have them available whenever you need to grow them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have the chance, also purchase Fertilizer for your plants. This increases the yield of any plant you grow in a pot. Unfortunately, it still takes 10 minutes to grow Mallowsweet from a pot. You can return to any of the preferred small pot locations in Hogwarts Legacy to grow Mallowsweet. The timer is reflected in-game time, so you must wait outside the menu for the plant to grow.