How much have I spent on Roblox? How to check Roblox purchase history

Roblox is a game that provides its players with countless opportunities to play in a variety of different worlds. With a massive following and a vast library of experiences to choose from, players are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a new Roblox game. And if you’ve been a long-time Roblox player, you might have gathered a nice collection of cosmetics through Robux purchases and from games that you play. With so many cool things available, you might have gone on a spending spree or two and now want to check exactly how much you’ve spent in terms of both Robux and real-life currency. If you’re unsure of how to check that, this guide will help you out.

How to check your Robux spending history

While it’s not too complicated to look it up, it might be tricky for some players to find all the information that they might need. Follow these steps to check on your Robux spending history in Roblox from the comfort of your web browser:

Go to the Roblox website and log in to your account there.

Check the top right corner of your screen for a Robux icon. Click on it.

From the drop-down, click on the Robux amount. Do it even if it’s showing 0.

This will take you to the My Transactions page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re on the My Transactions page, you can check all of the different transactions that you have made in Roblox. You can even filter through different options to find exactly what you’re looking for. These options are: