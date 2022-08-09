Best Roblox games for beginners

The world of Roblox offers near-limitless possibilities for you to create, explore, and enjoy, alone or with others. And with so many options to choose from and so many ways to go, it can be overwhelming to start out. Luckily, there are plenty of simple, fun games that beginners can dive into as they get used to the game and how it works. We went through and looked at all kinds of games and narrowed down our favorites for you below.

Adopt Me!

Image via Roblox.com

We are starting our list with one of the most adorable games in Roblox: Adopt Me! This lighthearted game has you raising and taking care of your cute pet while also allowing you to decorate your house. It’s an incredibly easy game to pick up and figure out while also offering plenty of options to really get into.

You can even play with your friends, which is always a great way to learn something new. With plenty of updates, patches, and dedicated maintenance, Adopt Me! continues to be a highly popular game within Roblox and a great choice for beginners.

Sonic Speed Simulator

Image via Roblox

Team Sonic has teamed up with Roblox developer Gamefam to bring the Blue Blur to Roblox in all of his glory. Run through wildly diverse levels to collect coins and gems, making your avatar even faster until you’re sprinting through loops and even upside down in reimagined takes of classic levels such as the Emerald Springs.

Of course, diligent players will be able to play as Sonic himself in Sonic Speed Simulator, and unlocking various types of characters (such as Metal Sonic, and Tails) is half the fun. This Roblox Experience is a solid introduction to Roblox Obby’s, and dashing through the world to fight Dr. Robotnik is a consistent blast.

Hide and Seek Extreme

Image via Roblox.com

If you are just trying to dip your toes into Roblox, what better way to do so than play one of the simplest games out there that everyone knows how to play? Despite the use of the word “extreme” in the title, this game is just a classic game of hide and seek, where one team hides while the other team tries to find them.

That’s it, that’s all you have to worry about, and despite its simplicity, there is endless opportunity for entertainment in this game. It’s the perfect starting spot for beginners and will likely even stick with you as you get more into the game.

Jailbreak

Image via Roblox.com

There is a reason that this game is one of the most popular games in all of Roblox: it is a blast to play, and it is very easy to pick up. The rules are simple: one group of players are the criminals and the other group is the cops. The criminals try to escape while the cops try to stop them.

That’s it, and that simple premise is enough to have countless hours of entertainment, all without needing any complexities. And as you begin to play Roblox, there really isn’t a better way to get into it than playing with so many other people, helping you build friendships and learn more about the game from others who have experience.

Murder Mystery 2

Image via Roblox.com

If you and your friends are looking for an easy game that will also provide a decent enough challenge, Murder Mystery 2 is a great choice. The game assigns a Murderer and a Sheriff, both of which are armed unbeknownst to the rest of the group. Each round sees the Murderer try to take out everyone without being found out, and the Sheriff trying to protect the innocents.

With no one knowing who the others are, each round presents a fresh slate of chaos, laughs, and fear as you try to stay alive. It’s a breeze to jump into and get going without being an absolute bore. The game currently sits at a 92% rating on the Roblox website, proving just how popular and well-made it is.

Polybattle

Image via Roblox.com

This game takes its influence from Battlefield’s Conquest mode: two teams face each other, each with their collective pool of tickets. As you take objectives, you drain the enemy team of their tickets, while killing an enemy will cause them to lose a ticket. The team with the most tickets at the end of the match wins.

It’s a simple game mode that offers just a little more flair than your typical Team Deathmatch. It implements a scoring system, as well as objectives, that aren’t too confusing at all. It is incredibly easy to pick up and play and offers you plenty of fun matches with your friends.

Speed Run 4

Image via Roblox.com

Obstacle courses, also known as obbys, are a staple of Roblox and provide an easy task for any player: get to the end of the course without being knocked out by the various obstacles in your way. Speed Run 4 takes that same concept and applies a very quick pace to the whole thing. With over 31 levels to run through, there is no shortage of content to tackle.

You can also play with your friends to bring a little competition to the game, other than your own time. Speed Run 4 is about as easy and accessible as you can get and provides you with a perfect stepping stone into the world of Roblox.

Theme Park Tycoon 2

Image via Roblox.com

After the popular Roller Coaster Tycoon series, this game gives you the chance to design and run your own theme park. As is the case with many tycoon games, you can hone in, or broaden, your focus however you want to.

When you first start, you can focus on smaller things: simple rides and how to operate them, a basic layout, and more. Then, as you learn more and get used to it, you can open it up and build more complex ideas. Even better, you can build and explore the entire park with your friends as well.

Tropical Resort Tycoon

Image via Roblox.com

This game offers many things to do but doesn’t force you to explore anything you don’t want. On its base level, the game is all about creating and managing your own tropical resort—craft your hotel, nearby parks, and other activities for your guests to partake in.

As you get more and more experience, you can start branching out by exploring the island itself. You can craft vehicles to drive around and invite your friends to join you as you look around. The game allows you to broaden your focus as you become familiar with the game.

Welcome to Bloxburg

Image via Roblox.com

Welcome to Bloxburg is more or less Roblox’s version of The Sims; you’re in charge of building your house, buying your vehicles and accessories, designing your decoration, and more. While it isn’t as in-depth as The Sims is, that is perfect for new players.

Bring your friends along with you and try out all the different systems and options that the game presents to you. If you get bored of building and designing, you can head out and explore the city as well. There is plenty for you to do in Welcome to Bloxburg, and none of it is tough to get into.