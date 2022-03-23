The game is not over yet when you reach the maximum level in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You’ll still have plenty to do, and you can continue leveling up beyond this with your Myth Rank. Your character’s Myth Rank only unlocks after you reach the maximum level, which is 40. Here’s what you need to know about how Myth Rank works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Your Myth Rank is a second experience bar that you can start working on when it unlocks. Every time you fill this new experience bar, you’ll reach another Myth Rank, unlocking Myth Points. You can use these Myth Points on four different types of Myth Rank categories. You have the Druid, Archmarch, Blademaster, or Deadeye. Every time you level up in your Myth Rank, you move the next quadrant of these classes, allowing you to another point to it. This means you cannot focus on a single tree. Instead, you will have to spread your points out amongst all three.

The Druid focuses on companion damage and synergistic stats between you and your pet. The Archmage increases your spellcasting abilities for your character, making them much more powerful. The Blademaster works similar to the Archmage, except it’s improving your melee damage and skills. Finally, the Deadeye increases your gun proficiency.