How old is Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West?

Aloy looks young in both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, but the second game doesn’t ever cover her age. While we have a few details from the first entry, there’s no conclusive evidence for Aloy’s exact age. This guide explains roughly how old Aloy is at the start of Horizon Forbidden West, which should help you understand her knowledge and abilities a little better.

What is Aloy’s age?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aloy was born in 3021. While that doesn’t help us nail down her age on its own, we also have some age references from Horizon Zero Dawn. In that game, we saw Aloy get her Focus at age 6 when she fell into a ruin. The game’s prologue follows her through the next 12 years, meaning she’s 18 when you leave the first area.

Horizon Forbidden West takes place six months after the first game’s events. However, there’s no way of knowing how much time the story of Horizon Zero Dawn took up. If we assume that the story took six months, Aloy could be as young as 19, but it’s just as likely that she’s 20 or 21. It certainly doesn’t seem as though much time has passed between the events of the two games, and given Aloy’s appearance being pretty consistent across both, this seems like a safe age range to land in.