How old is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games? Answered

Geralt of Rivia has been one of the more recognizable video game characters over the last decade. The monster hunter is originally from a series of books but The Witcher games is where he really became recognizable, to the point where Henry Cavill plays him in the Netflix series. Geralt’s white hair would make you think he is an older man, but his abilities and strength really ring from someone with youth in him. How old is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games.

How old is Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher?

Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games is up there in age for a normal human, but he looks good for his true age because of his tolerance to the mutagens used to give him his Witcher abilities. While we do not know his exact age, we do know that he is getting close to 100 in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. His white hair is also a product of the experience he had getting his abilities, not his age.

The experiments used on Witchers helps them live for centuries, unless they are struck down in battle or from the untrusting public, but without that interference, Geralt could easily live to be several more hundreds years older. Because of the dangerous lifestyle they live, there is no known Witcher who has died of natural causes.

It it unlikely that we will actually ever learn Geralt of Rivia’s true age in The Witcher games, but there is always potential to get a better idea in a future release. All we know as of now is that he is pretty old, but not nearly near the point of dying of natural causes, although his dangerous job could cause his death at any turn.