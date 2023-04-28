How One DnD Has Changed The Wizard Class

In Dungeons & Dragons 5E, the Wizard class is at the peak of its game, thanks to its new method of preparing spells and some amazing subclasses that let them master the schools of magic. The Wizard has received another evolution in the latest Unearthed Arcana article, with playtesting material for a new version of the class that is being prepared for the upcoming revision of D&D that’s planned for 2024.

The D&D Wizard’s New Class Features & Powers

The Wizard has gained several features in the new Unearthed Arcana article for D&D 5E on D&D Beyond, the best of which involve exclusive spells that they automatically gain as they level up. Wizards will gain an all-new mastery of their magic thanks to these class features.

Spellbook – The Wizard’s Spellbook is now a potent part of their arsenal, starting with it being available as an Arcane Focus. The Spellbook gives the Wizard the new scribe spell, which is how they add new magic to their book, as well as being the recipient of exclusive new spells gained later on in their progression.

Academic – A new level 2 ability that gives the Wizard Advantage on Intelligence skill checks, reflecting their studious nature.

Memorize Spell – Wizards receive this new spell at level 5, which lets you switch a spell you have prepared with one from your spellbook. Luckily, it can be cast as a ritual, so the caster doesn't have to burn any extra spell slots to use, assuming you have the time.

Modify Spell – Wizards receive this new spell at level 7, which lets you add rules to a spell, such as giving it the Ritual tag or extending its range.

Create Spell – Wizards receive this new spell at level 9, which lets you take a spell altered with modify spell and add it to your Spellbook, so it can be prepared alongside your other spells. Be aware that this spell costs 1,000 gold pieces per level of the spell being altered, so make sure it's something you really want.

Epic Boon – This new level 20 Wizard class feature lets them select an Epic Boon Feat.

How D&D Has Changed The Wizard’s Existing Powers

While the Wizard hasn’t received as many changes as the Sorcerer or the Warlock, it has had some of its most prominent features altered in One D&D. Some of their low-level features have been pushed back, while some high-level features have been pulled forward. These include:

Prepared Spells is now a set number, starting at four and gradually increasing throughout their level progression. This differs from the Player's Handbook, where Wizard could prepare a number of spells equal to their level + their Intelligence modifier.

Wizards have access to all Simple Weapons rather than the selection of weapons in the Player's Handbook.

Arcane Recovery is now received at level 2 instead of level 1.

Wizard Subclass is now chosen at level 3 instead of level 2, but the remaining subclass features are still received at their original levels.

Spell Mastery is received at level 15 instead of level 18.

Signature Spells is received at level 18 instead of level 20

How One D&D Changed The Wizard’s Evoker Subclass

The latest Unearthed Arcana only features the Evoker subclass for the Wizard, which is one of the more popular choices, as it’s the one that offers the flashiest and most damaging of spells. This subclass has received several changes, including its name, as it used to be called the School of Evocation, signaling that the old specialist caster names are returning.

Evocation Savant is now received at level 3, and it gives the caster two spells from the Evocation school, though they can only come from the level 1 or level 2 or Wizard spell lists.

Sculpt Spells is now received at level 3.

Potent Cantrip now works with attack roll Cantrips.

Overchannel now works with spells from the Arcane and Wizard lists, allowing the caster to boost spells they received from other lists through other means, such as Feats.

The changes to the Wizard class are centered around the incredible new spells, as modify spell and create spell are exciting new additions to the game as a whole. These spells give the Wizard their equivalent to the Sorcerer’s Metamagic feature while staying true to the class’ theme. Wizards utilize magic through study and research, so it makes sense that they would be the ones to unlock the hidden rules that govern magic and let them alter them to their will.