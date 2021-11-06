While we really enjoyed having the upgrade system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, Treyarch decided to go a different route with their work on Vanguard Zombies. Instead of perks being a one-time upgrade and you have those benefits forever, you instead have what Vanguard offers. While this decision will have its critics, we think it is important that you still understand how it works to know what you are getting with these upgrades. Here is how perk upgrades work in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

When you drink from one of the perk fountains in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, you are essentially getting access to a perk that is a fraction of one of the classic perks in Call of Duty Zombies. For example, when you get Fiendish Fortitude, you are essentially buying this game’s version of Juggernog. However, where Juggernog will immediately give you an extra 150 health for a total of 250, Fiendish Fortitude will provide you with an additional 25 at a time. Here are the health values you will have every time you drink from Fiendish Fortitude.

Base – 100

Level one FF – 125

Level two FF – 150

Level three FF – 175

Level four FF – 200

The same thing goes for every other perk. The first couple levels of each perk may not feel like it is doing much because it only offers you a certain percentage of the usage you are used to. While the first drink is free, you will have to pay 2,500 for level two, 5,000 for level three, and 7,500 for level four. This brings the total up to 15,000 points for every perk that you fully upgrade to level four (not counting levels you lose by going down).

It may be disappointing to some that you are spending so many points every game just to get your perks to a semi-normal level that you have known in the past and not any of the extra stuff you got in Black Ops Cold War. There is a possibility that Treyarch thought the gameplay on the small map of Der Anfang would have been too easy if players had access to those full perks right away and wanted to make the grind through levels feel a little more worthwhile, but that is up to your interpretation.