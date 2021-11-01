How Scent DB works in DogLife

Every animal you control in DogLife has a Scent DB, which is short for Scent Database. It contains a database of all of the animals your dog has sniffed throughout its lifetime, providing a brief description of the animal after you successfully add a new scent to the list. Here’s what you need to know about the Scent DB and how it works in DogLife.

There are several other animals you can encounter in DogLife, such as other dogs in your neighborhood, in your household, or they might be in your pack if you’re a stray dog. Whenever you click on any of them, you’ll have several options to interact with them, and one of those options is to sniff them. When you choose to sniff that animal, you’ll be adding their scent to your Scent Database.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After successfully sniffing that animal, you’ll have a unique odor added to your Scent DB. You can refer back to the animal and what it smelled like by visiting your Scent DB page. The page displays the animal’s name, the type of animal they are, and the kind of scent they have. If an animal is no longer in your life, you’ll see a question mark next to their icon. Click on the animal if you want to read their profile, and for some, you’ll have the option to locate that lost animal. If you find them alive and well, you’ll receive the achievement The Nose Knows.