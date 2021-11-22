How to unlock the They See Me Rollin’ Achievement in DogLife

Rolling around town in a nice vehicle can be an excellent feeling, especially when a high-dollar car like a Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Rolls Royce. Providing a status symbol to show off prowess and success to the world and in DogLife, to an extent, your owner’s success is yours by association. Get that feeling of superiority over the other animals as you cruise along with your nose up. This guide will tell you how you can get a ride in a Rolls Royce to unlock the They See Me Rollin’ achievement.

The easiest way to unlock this achievement is by being a part of a household. Like some achievements in the game, this one is luck-dependent and may require many different animal lives to complete. One thing you can do while part of the family is to pay attention to the type of house your family lives in and the type of vehicle they drive. If lucky, your family may already have one or, while going through life, may purchase a new one.

If you are lucky enough to have this vehicle become a part of your household, all you need to do is go about your animal life. While going through the daily activities of your animal, your owner may offer to take you for a ride. When this occurs, comply with them and go for the ride. After selecting the option to go, you will immediately unlock the achievement.