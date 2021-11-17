How to unlock the Rabid Creature Achievement in DogLife

Rabies is a dangerous and viral disease causing several different symptoms such as aggression and is usually indicated by the famous foaming at the mouth. In DogLife, it is possible to contract rabies by attacking another animal, typically in the streets. Once you have acquired the disease, you have a couple of possible achievements to unlock. In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock the Rabid Creature achievement.

To acquire this achievement, you need to be stricken with rabies disease. We have found that the easiest way to get it is by living on the street as a stray. There is a chance that one of the many animals you share a street with may have it, and getting it is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is attack or be attacked by the animals that you share the street with. There is the potential that you may perish in these attacks, so pick your fights wisely.

Once you have contracted the disease, all you need to do is wander about until you find your unlucky victim. Once the poor individual is found, you will see a pop-up of the encounter with some actions to choose from. Select the attack option and your choice type and location, and you will receive another pop-up with the result. If you are successful, you will immediately unlock the achievement.