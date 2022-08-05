How should you answer “When I see her like this, it’s…” with Aoi in the cafeteria in Digimon Survive?

Following a perilous boss battle against Garurumon and Monzaemon in Part 4 of Digimon Survive, you’ll enter Part 5. The early stages of this scene put you in a Free Action phase when you can speak to most of the characters in the group, including Aoi. This guide explains how you should answer Aoi in the cafeteria when you see the prompt “When I see her like this, it’s…” so you don’t get the wrong reaction.

How should you answer “When I see her like this, it’s…” with Aoi in the cafeteria?

There are three answers you can give to “When I see her like this, it’s…” when you speak to Aoi in the cafeteria. The one you should pick is “Cute…” because it will increase your affinity with her. The other two options give you new dialogue that you won’t see with this one, but they don’t increase your affinity. You should only pick those if you want to avoid increasing your affinity with Aoi.

By increasing your affinity with Aoi, you’ll make her more useful in battle when she talks to Digimon. Her ability is healing Digimon, so boosting your affinity with her is priceless for tougher boss battles. However, you’ll also open up new dialogue options and scenes later in the game with an increased affinity. Some endings are also linked to your affinity with certain characters, so you should look into those and find out if you need to boost your affinity with Aoi to reach the one you’re working towards. Above all else, Aoi is just a powerful ally and character, so having a high affinity with her will help you in whatever karma route you’re taking through the game. She’s definitely most beneficial for a Harmony playthrough, though.