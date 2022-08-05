How should you react to Miu in Digimon Survive?

At the beginning of Part 5 in Digimon Survive, you’ll explore the school and have a chance to interact with the characters in the group now everyone is back together. If you speak to Miu at this point, you’ll have a conversation and need to choose a reaction to what she says. This guide explains how you should react to Miu and what the outcome of your decision can be.

How should you react to Miu?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you speak to Miu, you’ll have three options for how you can react to her after she tells you Kaito has a demon haunting him following your boss battle against Garurumon and Monzaemon. If you choose the “yeah, let’s cast it out!” option, then you’ll gain affinity with Miu and improve your relationship with her. Both of the other options provide different dialogue snippets, but neither will increase your affinity with her. Miu isn’t one of the characters that can die in Digimon Survive, so you don’t need to worry about increasing your affinity with her to keep her alive. However, you may want to boost this relationship for the power it can have in battle.

Increased affinity with certain characters will improve the boosts they can give Digimon in battle. Miu is able to give a Digimon a stat boost to defense or attack, and that boost improves the higher your affinity with her is. Of course, there are certain outcomes to scenes and endings that you won’t get if you push her affinity too high, so you may want to keep it low to see everything the game has to offer. Likewise, some endings are locked off until you reach a certain affinity level with characters, so you’ll need to do some research and work out where you need your affinity with Miu to be before getting to this choice of reaction.