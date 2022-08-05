How to get Tentomon in Digimon Survive

Tentomon is the bug Digimon that was one of the seven main Digimon in the original Digimon Adventure anime, and he returns as a recruitable party member in Digimon Survive. He is known for being the most logical character in the cast and helped ground his more intellectual human partner in Adventure. There’s a unique way to recruit Tentomon that is different from most other Digimon recruits in Survive. Continue reading to learn more on how to get Tentomon in Survive.

Where is Tentomon in Digimon Survive

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can recruit Tentomon in Part Seven, but not through typical means. You won’t face Tentomon in Free Battles, and he isn’t a partner Digimon that joins you during the story. When in Free Action, head to the Shrine. Interact one of the clusters of flowers on your left, and you will notice something odd. Agumon may suggest using your camera. Take out your phone camera with the right trigger and interact with the flower clusters again.

You will discover an injured Tentomon in the flowers. After having a brief conversation with the Digimon, you’re allowed to give a response. From the responses given to you, go with the “Come with us?” option. Tentomon will then see you as not a threat and join your party. You don’t need to fight him or anything. He joins your team of his own free will. It’s similar to how to get Gomamon in the game. You can miss Tentomon if you don’t go to the Shrine as soon as you can because the Shrine will be inaccessible later on in the part, and Tentomon will not be in the Shrine again after Part 7.

Can you get Tentomon any other way?

There is the possibility that you can face Tentomon in Shadow Battles. Shadow Battles are triggered during the Exploration phase. While exploring, scan the room with your camera. If you spot a distortion on your camera, interact with it. Interacting with the distortion will give you a new item, or a Shadowy figure will pop out. Fighting the Shadowy figure will lead you to a battle, and the type of Digimon that appear in Shadow Battles is always random. Tentomon may emerge as a rare spawn in Shadow Battles, but we have yet to come across him.