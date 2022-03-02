How skirmishes work in Babylon’s Fall

If you’re settling into Babylon’s Fall, you’ll probably have wondered where all the side missions are. The game’s help tab makes note of something called skrimishes, but what exactly are they and how do you unlock them?

Much like many of Babylon’s Fall’s RPG and live service elements, skirmishes aren’t added until late in the game. Of its seven floors, skirmishes don’t unlock until after the fourth floor along with some other mechanics such as coffin customization.

How do skirmishes work

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skirmishes are optional missions that exist solely for farming crafting materials. While you can recycle any old gear and revisit standard missions to acquire materials, the skirmishes are what you’ll spend more time with in the late game whether you want to craft some gear or meld it. This is because the rate at which crafting materials drop is dramatically increased over the mandatory missions.

As a downside, you generally don’t get as many gear drops in skirmishes, but gear drops become less significant in general as your power level increases anyways. Once you begin approaching power level 70, you’ll be find you’re much less likely to drop gear above your existing power level as compared to earlier in the game.

Although all of the core content outside of the final boss is manageable as a solo player, we recommend attempting skirmishes with at least one other person. This is because of the infamous enemy system. Every skirmish has a random chance of spawning an infamous enemy during an encounter, which guarantees a special legendary drop.

Unfortunately, these powerful foes only remain on the field for a limited period of time. If you fail to kill them before the time limit runs out, they run away. This is why we recommend multiplayer for skirmish runs. On the offchance that you run into one of these infamous enemies, you want that guaranteed drop. Even when above a skirmish’s recommended power level, infamous enemies within them can be incredibly difficult to take down as a solo player. By contrast, we were able to kill every infamous enemy with ease when paired with at least one other person.