The Arena is one of the several activities you can do while visiting Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage. While here, you can practice with your characters to improve their skills, or you can have them fight against Emblem legends from the Emblem Rings to increase their Bond levels. Both are suitable activities, and practicing with other characters can only happen a limited number of times. Here’s what you need to know about how the Arena works in Fire Emblem Engage.

What to do with the Arena in Fire Emblem Engage

The Arena is an activity area in Somniel that will become available when you reach the end of Chapter 5. You need to complete the battle for Chapter 5 and then return to Somniel to interact with your party members. The Arena is inside the Café Terrace, on the right side. You can interact with the door and then visit the downstairs area.

Related: Where to claim Achievement rewards in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a glowing icon at the center of the Arena. This will give you options to pick from at the Arena. The first option is to go through Standard training, which will have your selected unit practice against another. This battle will not harm or cause ill effects for any characters participating and losing. Instead, the one you picked to fight will gain a small amount of experience with the weapon they’re using. It’s a good way to gain experience outside combat, but it won’t be much. You’re better off reliably using a character in combat to gain the most experience.

You can only use the Standard battle three times before completing another battle. When you complete another fight, return to Somniel, and the Standard battles will be available. Again, you only get fight battles before this activity goes on cooldown.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another option is for a character to go up against an Emblem Ring. The chosen character will practice the Emblem Legend in the ring and gain a small amount of a Bond Level with that character. This activity does cost Bond Fragments, so we recommend using this sparingly, but it is faster than strictly using them in combat. Also, unlike the Standard battles, you can do this activity as often as you want.