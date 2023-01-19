There is a mountain of Achievements for you to complete while playing Fire Emblem Engage. These Achievements are worked on passively as you progress through the game, typically done by working on specific combat requirements or by finishing particular accomplishments, such as reaching a Support level with characters or having special events happen. They’re all over the place, and you get rewards for completing them. Here’s what you need to know about where to claim Achievement rewards in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get Achievement rewards in Fire Emblem Engage

The quickest way to redeem any Achievement you complete is by making your way to Somniel. This location unlocks when you reach Chapter 3 in the main story, along with the landmark inside the floating castle where you can receive your Achievement rewards. You need to make your way to the northeast side of Somniel and go inside the Café Terrace, the social location where you can have meals with your party members in Fire Emblem Engage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the back area of the Café is a Bulletin Board. Approach it, and the third option in that menu will be labeled Achievements. Here, you can redeem every Achievement you’ve unlocked up at the point while playing Fire Emblem Engage. The reward will typically be Bond Fragments, which you need to craft Bond Rings at the Ring Chamber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Along with redeeming Achievement rewards on the Bulletin Board, you can go through any Achievement you have not completed yet. This can give you an idea of what you have left to do while playing the game, and it can give you a series of goals to begin working on, such as developing more Support Levels with the characters or trying to unlock a specific class and using them in the party.