How the Book of Coordination works in Lost Ark

Instances of combat in Lost Ark take many forms, each playing to different strengths and priorities.

Where dungeon-crawling favors classes and builds equipped for crowd control and AoE attacks, boss fights and PvP elements require a degree of precision and mobility to keep up with opponents.

Rather than attempt to re-specialize their builds for every specific occasion, players can simply organize each of their required build types into the Book of Coordination, and call upon them as needed.

Usage: Turning the page

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon reaching level 20 and recovering Luterra Castle, players will unlock the Proving Grounds PvP arena, and, by extension, the Book of Coordination.

With regard to the Proving Grounds, the Book of Coordination provides players with the means to structure and organize a PvP-specific build under the corresponding “Proving Grounds” tab.

Under each tab, players can choose where to delegate stat points, which skills to use, and what perks to give these skills.

Other tabs exist for events beyond the PvP niche of the Proving Grounds, with Guardian Raid and Legion Raid tabs unlocking to cater to these events as the player’s level and equipped item level increase.

Related: Lost Ark Leveling Guide – How to level up fast

Stat Tuning: Playing to strengths

Through their travels in the base game, players will encounter new best-in-slot gear that gradually raises their six base stats — Crit, Specialization, Domination, Swiftness, Endurance, and Expertise.

Where a build’s gear generally determines its statistical output, the builds organized through the Book of Coordination allow players to manually distribute stat points to areas that would benefit the applicable situation.

These stats can be allocated independently of the player’s equipped gear, such that players can compete against one another or contribute to high-difficulty raids without playing at a disadvantage due to subpar gear.

For example, Proving Grounds builds could heavily favor Swiftness to keep up with agile opponents and Domination to punish enemies who fall within range of a knockdown.

Related: Guide to Cards in Lost Ark – Card Books, Decks, Upgrading and more

Skill Tuning: Bringing AoE to a stagger-fight

Image via Smilegate

When players dedicate skill points to particular skills, they unlock the ability to add up to three additional perks at skill levels four, seven, and ten.

The contributions of these perks can vary, from increased AoE range and flat damage boosts to bonus mobility and higher chances to stagger opponents.

While additional AoE range may benefit the massive brawls of dungeon-crawling, for example, its benefits are few in the smaller, more contained skirmishes of PvP.

Instead of having players scan back through their preferred skills and adjust every PvP-unfriendly perk, the Book of Coordination can store their preferred skill setups for the occasion.

Related: Lost Ark PvE Classes Tier List – The Best Characters for PvE