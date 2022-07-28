Each Xenoblade title contains a gameplay mechanic tied to the story’s central theme. The Flame Clock is a pivotal part of the main story and is a presence during gameplay. This guide will explain the Flame Clock and how it works in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

What the Flame Clock is in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place in a world called Aionios, where the kingdoms of Keves and Agnus are in a state of never-ending war. Each kingdom is comprised of numerous colonies where a massive mech called Feronnis powers each of them and the people living there.

The Flame Clock powers the Feronnis of each colony and this device draws power from enemies defeated by soldiers wielding a Blade. If a Feronnis’s Flame Clock runs out, all people associated with it will die.

How the Flame Clock works in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Flame Clock isn’t just used for the story of Xenoblade but also affects the gameplay in various ways. Your initial introduction to the Flame Clock will be during the first chapter, but it will resurface later during the campaign. The Flame Clock is always on screen, pictured in the upper right corner, right below the mini-map. When the Flame Clock is high, your character stats will increase by how full it is. Attacks become more powerful, as do your defense and speed.

The opposite is also true, however. If you suffer too many defeats in the field or avoid combat for extended periods, the Flame Clock will drain. As it drains, in-game notifications will appear, indicating your stats are decreasing. If you let the Flame Clock get too low, your party will be significantly weaker in all aspects until you fill it again. Use the Flame Clock to help you clear out the Elite and Unique monsters you encounter during the prologue and the story’s opening chapter.

After Chapter 3 begins, you will learn to destroy Flame Clocks. This will allow you to liberate Colonies and access numerous side quests.

Maintain a balance between exploration and combat and avoid dying multiple times in a row to maintain your stat boosts.