How the Jack-o’-lanterns work in Phasmophobia

The Halloween season has arrived, and Phasmophobia is celebrating the occasion by bringing in some haunted tricks and effects. There are a handful of maps where you can choose to participate in the Halloween challenge, and on these maps, in Nightmare mode, you can find Halloween gifts left by the development team. One of them is Jack-o’-lanterns, and you need to light them to complete the Halloween challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how the Jack-o’-lanterns in Phasmophobia.

Where to find Jack-o’-lanterns in Phasmophobia

Because the Jack-o’-lanterns are only a part of the Halloween challenge, they will only appear on select maps in Phasmophobia. In addition to those maps, you must ensure you are playing on Nightmare difficulty. If you are not playing on Nightmare, they will not appear for you, and you can’t make any progress in the challenge, earning you a Halloween trophy.

These are all the locations where you can find Jack-o’-lanterns in Phasmophobia.

13 Willow Street

Grafton Farmhouse

10 Ridgeview Court

42 Edgefield Road

6 Tanglewood Drive

Camp Woodwind

Bleasdale Farmhouse

However, you need to find all the candy on the map first. You don’t want to search for these until you’ve found all the candy in the area, which means scouring the entire location. Because you can complete the Halloween Challenge with friends, we recommend bringing a few other players with you to find the candy. There will be a sound effect when you find all the candy and the Jack-o’-lanterns on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These will appear in new locations, and you will need to light them using your lighter, which you can bring with you or grab from the truck. After those have been discovered, the final task is to take a picture of the ghost before completing the investigation.