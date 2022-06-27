The Merc Whistle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a unique item you can choose to give to one of your party members. You only have one, and you can give it to a single character once during a playthrough. It’s an impactful choice, and it comes with multiple benefits. Here’s what you need to know about how the Merc Whistle works in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

What to do with the Merc Whistle

The Merc Whistle is a gift you can offer to a party member in your roster, and they will hold onto it for the rest of the game. This is not a way to signal you have romantic feelings or wish for your character to share a relationship with them. Instead, it’s a way to unlock a character’s special ability. For example, should you give the Merc Whistle to Hilda while playing the Golden Deer, you unlock the Lightning Bound ability, which gives your character the chance to use lightning-based attacks while hitting with strong attacks for increased damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ability comes in the form of an item, and if your main character is not holding that item, they will not have access to the ability. When you beat the game and start a New Game plus with this profile, the items will carry over, as will the unique item you received from this character.

You may want to save before using the Merc Whistle during a playthrough to see what unique abilities you receive from each character in your roster. You will need to reach a Support Level of A before giving a character this gift, so make sure to go out on Expeditions with them, offer gifts to make this happen faster, or use them as an Adjutant during battle.