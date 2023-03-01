How the Pool feature works in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is continually adding new features to help make the experience better for players. As of Fresh Season 2023, we have a new social feature to let you quickly communicate with a group of players while in the game. This can be a way to set up a community of friends in the game. Here is what you need to know about Pools in Splatoon 3.

How to use Pools in Splatoon 3

To access a Pool in Splatoon 3, you will need to enter the Lobby in-game and press L to pull up the Match Menu. Press R a couple of times to get to the Notifications page. Press the Plus button, and you will be able to enter the name of a Pool you would like to join. If you are trying to join a specific group, make sure you input the name correctly. When done, look at the name given and join the Pool. You can only be in one Pool at a time. If you ever want to switch to a different one, come back to the Notifications page and press the Plus button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have joined a Pool, you are able to send and receive notifications from anyone in that same group. This can include friends or complete strangers. With this, you will be able to join and invite those people into games and send Fresh notifications to each other.

There are no limits to how many people can join a Pool, so these are really open areas where you can find new people. We wouldn’t say these are great for your small friend group but rather more for meeting new people that are into the same things as you. Be sure to look for groups on the internet that you are interested in joining and make some new friends.