how-to-abandon-an-outpost-in-state-of-decay-2

Outposts are essential for any community in State of Decay 2, but you can only have so many. Sometimes it’s necessary to dump one outpost in favor of another, but the game doesn’t clarify how you do this. This guide explains exactly how to abandon an outpost, leaving you with a free slot for a new location elsewhere.

How to abandon an outpost

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you need to open the in-game menu and navigate to the Base page of that menu. This is the page where you can see a map of your current HQ and all of its facilities. To the right-hand side of this page are your outposts. You can scroll over to them to view them and remind yourself of what they do. This is also where you abandon them from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select an outpost, and you’ll see a popup page for it. At the bottom of that popup are two options: upgrading the outpost and abandoning it. If you want to abandon the outpost, select that action and confirm it. This will take a few seconds to process, but you should have a free outpost slot within a very short amount of time.

Why should you abandon outposts?

There are several reasons to abandon an outpost. For example, if you claimed the first few outposts you came across in this playthrough, one of them might not be that useful to your community. If you’ve got plenty of food, medical supplies, and a decent stash of ammo, you probably aren’t benefitting from having an outpost that provides these. Instead, it would be better to abandon one of them and claim an outpost that grants you building supplies.

Alternatively, you may want to branch out and claim outposts that are further afield. This makes it easier to drop items off in the community locker and gives you a safe space to retreat to that’s not your main base. You may also want to claim a map’s Landmark Outpost, a location that offers more benefits than standard outposts.