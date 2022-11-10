How to access Egg Memos in Sonic Frontiers, and what they’re for

There are all kinds of collectibles to grab in Sonic Frontiers. Between constantly grabbing the Chaos Emeralds, saving Kocos, and more, your hands are almost always full. When you get to a fishing spot and begin catching fish and getting Fish Tokens from Big the Cat, you might notice there is a new item you can purchase called Egg Memos. Here is what you need to know about them.

Related: How to fish in Sonic Frontiers

How to get Egg Memos in Sonic Frontiers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Egg Memos are a collectible that can only be purchased from Big the Cat in fishing spot portals. These items cost 15 Fishing Tokens per pop, and there is 24 total, so you will need to catch quite a few fish to be able to grab them. Luckily, catching fish in the mini-game is really easy, so you should be able to earn them pretty quickly. If you have any Golden Tickets, you can also trade these for the Egg Memos.

What are Egg Memos, and how to access them in Sonic Frontiers?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Egg Memos are recordings that Eggman has made while trapped in Cyber Space. While we see him struggling with Sage, Sonic doesn’t know about his longtime rival’s whereabouts, but these memos give us a little more insight into what he is thinking and going through.

After you purchase an Egg Memo from Big, you can listen to them by viewing the Fish-o-pedia in the fishing menu and going to the Voice Logs section. Go down the list, and you can see what Eggman has to say about the situation he is in.

Egg Memos are not meant to be anything truly that amazing. They are just short recordings to give you a little insight into Eggman’s situation. Even if you listen to these before Sonic learns about Eggman being stuck in Cyber Space, he does not react to it at all.