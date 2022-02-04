How to access pre-order bonuses in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

If you’re an early Dying Light 2 player, you were given access to some pre-order bonuses regardless of which edition you own. Our guide will help you find out how access those bonuses in-game.

The pre-order bonuses include the following items:

Reload machete weapon

Reload axe weapon

Reload outfit

Reload paraglider skin

Reach for the Sky paraglider skin

Reach for the Sky backpack skin

Reach for the Sky crossbow (Lawan only)

Reach for the Sky outfit (Lawan only)

How to access the pre-order bonuses

If the game was pre-ordered digitally, the pre-order bonus pack should have installed along with the core game. Owners of physical copies would have gotten a voucher to redeem at each platform’s respective online store. After starting up the game with the pre-order bonus pack installed, you’ll need to find Aiden’s stash. These stashes are marked on the map, indicated by the green duffel bag icon pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These stashes are found at safe zones right beside the interactive beds. Interact with the bag to open up Aiden’s stash, which sits on the inventory menu by default. From here, you’ll want to tab over to the extras menu, which is where you’ll find all the pre-order bonuses.

In the case of weapons, you’ll need to hover over them to redeem them. After doing so, they’re added to Aiden’s stash. Move back to the inventory menu and hover the cursor over the weapons on the top right corner of the screen to move them to your inventory.

Despite Dying Light 2’s RPG focus, the included outfits and skins are cosmetic only. They’re also much simpler to redeem. You can equip them right from the extras menu without the additional step of moving them from the stash to the inventory.