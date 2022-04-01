What happened to Team Affinity in MLB The Show 22?

Team Affinity in the MLB The Show series has always been known to be a great way to earn your favorite team’s dedicated cosmetics and players in Diamond Dynasty. The feature allowed players to do this through team-focused challenges that could even be done at any point in time. However, as MLB The Show 22 surprisingly holds no mention of this glorious rewards system, it begs the question as to where the feature has gone.

For this latest installment, Team Affinity has essentially been combined with featured programs. That means fans will now have to level up in programs by gaining XP to earn former Team Affinity items. This can be noticed as soon as players reach Level 1 of the current Faces of the Franchise Program, as it includes team-centric banners, icons, and jerseys.

However, this does result in players not being able to directly work toward specific team items, as the current program now separates team unlockables by division packs, each obtainable at different levels. For example, if you’re looking to earn Blue Jays cosmetics or players, you’ll need to reach particular levels that reward AL East items, and so forth.

It should be noted that this Faces of the Franchise Program is slated to expire on May 2, and it isn’t clear if fans will still be able to unlock these Team Affinity rewards after this date.

