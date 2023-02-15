The world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with many secrets and hidden passageways for you to discover. Hogwarts castle is home to some of the most hidden secrets and strange encounters that you will experience. As you explore the castle, you will find various rooms that you can enter but you might be shocked to see that the kitchen is missing from them. Hogwarts has a kitchen, but it isn’t in the most obvious place. This guide will show you how to access the Hogwarts kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to ‘tickle the pear’ and find the kitchen in Hogwarts Legacy

There are plenty of secret passageways in the castle with some discovering that the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets is in the game. The entranceway to the kitchen is among those secret passageways and its entrance is almost like accessing one of the common rooms for the four houses. To get into the kitchen, you have to ‘tickle the pear.’ It’s okay if you’re confused.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the kitchen, start by using the Floo Flame system to travel to the Grand Staircase fast travel point. This fast travel point is the westernmost point in The Grand Staircase section of the Hogwarts map. Once there, turn to the right and you will see a staircase to the left of the double question mark panel of an arithmancy door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All Arithmancy door puzzle locations and solutions in Hogwarts Legacy

Go down these stairs. This is also the staircase that leads to the entrance to the Hufflepuff common room. Once you are at the bottom of the stairs, look along the left wall of the hallway for a large painting of pears that is next to a brazier. Walk up to the painting and you will get prompted to ‘tickle the pear.’ Hold down the button prompted on your screen to magically tickle the pear in the painting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The painting will swing open when you are done and reveal the Hogwarts kitchen. There are plenty of house elves running with food and multiple chests for you to open as well as a Field Guide Page.