How to access your Nintendo 3DS/Wii U memories

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops will be shutting down by the end of March 2023, giving gamers more than a year to buy all the digital games and redeem free content they may have missed. Beyond that, they will cease to exist.

Whether you completely moved on to the Nintendo Switch or remained faithful to its combined predecessors, you may be seeing people sharing snapshots of the all the hours they sunk into their favorite 3DS and Wii U games of the last decade on social media with the hashtag #My3DSWiiUMemories — an activity normally reserved for the end of the year for other platforms. If you’re curious about what 3DS and/or Wii U games you’ve played the most, here’s how you can find out.

Nintendo set up a page called My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories, where you can review the stats of all the games you played on both systems throughout the 2010s. When you click on the link here or in the tweet below and land on the homepage, you’ll need to log in with the credentials linked to your Nintendo ID. After logging in, click “Get Started,” and it’ll give you the option to load the memories from either the 3DS or Wii U.

You’ll see an overview of the data for the 3DS and Wii U, including the