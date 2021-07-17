How to activate DRS in F1 2021

Utilizing DRS can be very important in F1 races, as it can be a valuable aid when attempting to overtake your opponents. But how do you activate it in F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do.

If you’re new to Formuala 1 and you may be unaware what it is, DRS is short for Drag Reduction System. DRS is an ability where a car can lower a flap at the rear wing for the vehicle. The purpose of DRS is to increase the amount of straight-line speed of the F1 car. However, there are two caveats when it comes to using it. One, racers can only utilize DRS in certain areas of the track, which are aptly called DRS Zones. Second, a racer can only activate when it is within one second of the car in front. If you meet any of these conditions, you are permitted to activate DRS, as long as you’re finished with the first two laps of the race.

To activate DRS in F1 2021, you can do so either automatically or manually. To have the game activate it automatically, go to the Settings, and move to the Assists tab. Go to the DRS assist, and turn it to on.

To activate it manually, make sure that this assist is set to Off. Now, once you are on the track, you can turn DRS on by hitting the pre-set controls of either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). Alternatively, you can change the control for this setting by going to the ‘Controls, Vibration, and Force Feedback’ option.

If you’re not sure when you can activate DRS, make sure to look at the bottom portion of the screen. You should see the DRS button input pop up when it’s time to activate it. Or, make sure to have the volume of the game turned. When DRS can be activated, you should hear a little beep. This indicates that you are now in a DRS zone.