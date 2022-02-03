How to activate electrical stations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

After finally making your way to the center loop in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you will see the city momentarily power up for the first time in years. Upon seeing this, Lawan tasks you with powering up the city again. This gives you a new open world area to complete in electrical stations. Here is how to complete them.

When you arrive at an electrical station, you first need to get inside. These areas are different from water towers, where you just need to get to the top. Look around for a way to climb up and get in through a window. When you are in, begin looking for one of these electrical boxes with a number and a green light.

When you interact with one of these boxes, Aiden will connect an extension cord to it. You now need to direct Aiden to the other box in the area with the same number without running out of cord. Go around corners, and the cord will get caught, so pick the right path to make it all the way. If you look in the corner of the screen, you can see how much length of cord you have left.

If you have gotten trapped on a corner or a pole, you can go back and redirect the cord or disconnect it to free yourself. After disconnecting, you need to go back to the original box to reconnect it and begin your path again.

Once you have connected all electric boxes in the building, you can make your way to the main console of that station and activate the power. Now, like the water towers, you will choose which side, the Peacekeepers or the Survivors, you will give control of the electricity in that district too. Choose your upgrade, and that faction will outfit the station and the surrounding area with their upgrades.