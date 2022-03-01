On your way to Redmane Castle in Elden Ring, the Impassable Bridge, you’ll find there are a pair of portals that you can access on the bridge. Initially, these Waygates are not activated, but you can turn them on and use them to zip around Redmane Castle much easier. In this guide, we cover how to activate the Impassable Bridge portals in Elden Ring to make your progress through the castle easier.

It comes down to activating another part of the world. First, you need to turn on the Great Lift of Dectus, which you can find to the north of Liurnia. The only way to activate the Great Lift is to have the Dectus medallion pieces, a left and right one. You can find them in different forts. One of these pieces will be in Fort Haight in the Mistwoods, and the other is in Fort Faroth, in Dragonburrow.

Once you have both of these pieces, make your way to the Great Lift of Dectus, and activate the lift once. Upon doing so, the portals on the Impassable Bridge will activate, and you now use them to make entering Redmane Castle that much easier. You’ll want to use the portal on the far side of the bridge to enter the Castle grounds directly.