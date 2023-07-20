Remnant: From The Ashes – How to Activate the Rift to Fight Harsgaard After Dying

I can say with a degree of certainty that Harsgaard, the final boss of Remnant: From the Ashes Subject 2923, is going to kill you. After you get back to Earth, you need to fight him, and it is going to be a rude interruption to the bullet-hell style of the final fight.

The problem with fighting him again is that you’ll need to make your back to him. It’s a little complicated, and you might not entirely know how to reach this point. Thankfully, the solution is a bit easier than you might expect. Here’s what you need to know about how to get back to fight Harsgaard after dying in Remnant: From the Ashes.

Where to Find the Lift To Fight Harsgaard in Remnant: From the Ashes

When Harsgaard sends you packing back to Earth to lick your wounds and figure out what went wrong, you will need to make your way back to the fight in Remnant: From the Ashes. If you talk to the NPC right beside the portal at the center of the blast room, they will tell you to activate the portal to go back, but if you do this, you will just be sent to the snowy caverns where you found her.

What you will need to do is head for the strange energy nodule on the wall in the room near the blast doors. Interact with this module, and you will then be sent to the other plane of existence. Only then can you use the Portal to get back to Harsgaard. The Portal will switch colors from blue to red, which will send you to Harsgaard instead of just back to Resium.

If you do not see the colors change, then you may need to repeat the steps we shared with you. It’s easy to miss this little detail in Remnant: From the Ashes, and you might find yourself hitting your head against a wall trying to get to this point.

Be careful when you go back, as there is no delay to the start of the fight; Harsgaard will start casting attacks and abilities the second you arrive, so prepare to dodge roll to safety if you need to. Make sure to return to this final fight with everything you’ve got, and expect heavy resistance in Remnant: From the Ashes.