How to activate the Spruce Windmill in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

In Dying Light 2, the Spruce Windmill is in the Lower Dam Ayre Zone, close to the border with the Saint Paul Island Zone. To activate the Spruce Windmill, you have to reach the top of it. The game will tell you that a Grappling Hook is required to climb it, but you can also reach the top of the Spruce Windmill using your Paraglider.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First though, the Grappling Hook method. Climb onto the air con unit, then jump to the concrete block that’s going up and down on the west side. From here, grapple to the yellow blocks to the east then, as you swing back to the west, jump and grapple to the other set of yellow blocks. Now you can swing and jump to the concrete block moving up and down above the first set of yellow blocks. This all requires accurate timing, and quite a lot of stamina. So, if you’re having difficulty, you might want to buff your stamina in some way. From that second concrete block, jump to the platform on the north side, then climb the ladder and activate the Spruce Windmill using the control box.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative way to reach the top of the Spruce Windmill is to glide to it either from the roof of the Saint Paul Cathedral to the northeast, or from the roof of the Church of Saint John of God to the west (where you’ll also find Military Airdrop THB-4UL). You probably won’t reach the top of the windmill from the church, but you can land on one of the upper platforms, and climb the rest of the way without the Grappling Hook.