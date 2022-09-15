NBA 2K23 has an extensive roster list. Not only does NBA 2K23 have the modern-day, 2022 roster, but also ones from the 1980’s, 90’s, and 2000’s that can be used as part of MyNBA Eras. However, some things, like draft classes, aren’t in the game for contractual reasons. Users, though, can download custom ones from the community, or can create their very own. So, how can that be done in NBA 2K23? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to add and create custom draft classes in NBA 2K23

For either option, go to the Features section at the Main Menu and select it. At the Roster portion of the menu, select ‘Create Draft Class.’ Here, you can either create your own class of rookies, or download a user-created class off of the ‘User-Created Draft Class’ database. Here, users can choose from a wide variety of user-created classes, and can look at one that have either been updated often, as well as see the number of community downloads.

If you want to use a custom draft class in NBA 2K23, begin the process of creating a new save file. Once you have started up a new save file and franchise, the game should show you a prompt, asking whether or not you want to add a new draft class into the game, or let 2K23 auto-generate a class. Select ‘Load/Download Draft Class’ if you want to take one from the database, and then select ‘User-Created Draft Class.’ Then, find one from the database, or upload one that has been saved locally.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can also choose ‘Create/Edit Draft Class’ to make your own. Or, you can pick ‘Auto-Generate Rookies’ to have the computer create one for you.