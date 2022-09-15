NBA 2K23: How to get the Gym Rat Badge in MyCareer

Badge loadouts are important in MyCareer of NBA 2K23. One badge that is a bit different from the other ones is the Gym Rat Badge, which provides an energy boost that is permanent. In order to get this badge, you will need to do a bit of grinding, as opposed to tweaking a build’s attributes. So, how can you get the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K23? Let’s take a look.

How to get the Gym Rat Badge in MyCareer

Before doing anything related to the Gym Rat Badge, your first task is to talk to the woman that is outside the Gatorade Training Facility.

The facility can be found here on the map in The City:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to her, and she will introduce you to the facility. Then, you can begin progression towards the Gym Rat badge.

At the Gatorade Training Facility. you can compete in a number of “training exercises,” which are really just a bunch of mini-games that will test how quickly you can press buttons shown on the screen. The exercises are split into five sections:

Acceleration

Speed

Stamina

Strength

Vertical

Each exercise has a star system. The goal is to hit at least three stars 25 times. If you complete 25 of these exercises and get at least three stars, you will receive the badge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We do need to point something very important about these exercises. You will only be able to partake in one for the five categories above every seven days. This means that in order to get the Gym Rat Badge, you will need to spend at least five weeks in order to get it, provided that you do manage to get three stars each time over that timespan.

One other note on the exercises: there is an additional exercise at the facility, the Gatorade Reaction test. This, however, applies no progression towards the Gym Rat badge.